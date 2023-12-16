EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Price Target Increased by 37.87% to 42.50

The average one-year price target for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) has been revised to 42.50 / share. This is an increase of 37.87% from the prior estimate of 30.83 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.22 to a high of 71.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 117.39% from the latest reported closing price of 19.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 232 funds or institutions reporting positions in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 24.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EYPT is 0.16%, a decrease of 19.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.21% to 37,232K shares. The put/call ratio of EYPT is 1.56, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 4,152K shares representing 8.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,065K shares, representing a decrease of 21.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EYPT by 19.51% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 3,492K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,424K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EYPT by 5.33% over the last quarter.

Essex Woodlands Management holds 3,491K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,191K shares, representing a decrease of 20.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EYPT by 10.89% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 3,371K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 3,200K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EYP-1901 is a potential twice-yearly sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration. EYP-1901 leverages a bioerodible formulation of EyePoint's proprietary Durasert® sustained release technology with vorolanib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor. Vorolanib provided clear efficacy signals in two prior human trials in wet AMD as an orally delivered therapy with no significant ocular adverse events. EYP-1901 is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial initially targeting treatment of wet AMD, with the potential for additional indications in diabetic retinopathy and retinal vein occlusion.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.