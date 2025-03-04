EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will present at upcoming investor conferences discussing their novel retinal disease therapies.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences, including a corporate presentation at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference on March 11, 2025, and a fireside chat at the Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on March 12, 2025. The company is focused on developing innovative therapeutics for serious retinal diseases, notably through its lead product candidate, DURAVYU™, which is in Phase 3 trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and has recently completed a Phase 2 trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). EyePoint utilizes its proprietary Durasert E™ technology for sustained drug delivery and is also advancing other pipeline programs. The company aims to meet with regulatory agencies in 2025 to discuss plans for its pivotal programs.

Potential Positives

Company management's participation in upcoming investor conferences showcases EyePoint Pharmaceuticals' commitment to transparency and communication with investors.



The lead product candidate, DURAVYU™, is in Phase 3 trials for wet age-related macular degeneration, indicating significant progress in the development of a treatment for a major patient population.



Positive Phase 2 results from the VERONA clinical trial in diabetic macular edema (DME) suggest potential future advancements and opportunities for EyePoint to confirm plans for a pivotal program with regulatory agencies.



The proprietary Durasert E™ technology has a proven track record, having been safely administered in multiple FDA-approved products, which strengthens the credibility of the company's pipeline initiatives.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes that DURAVYU™, the company’s lead product candidate, is still investigational and has not yet received FDA approval, which may raise concerns about the product's market readiness and potential delays.

There is an explicit mention that the timeline for potential approval is uncertain, which could signal risk to investors regarding the product's future and the company's financial outlook.

EyePoint's reliance on the outcome of ongoing clinical trials and regulatory meetings could highlight vulnerabilities in their business model and an inherent risk associated with the success of their pipeline products, potentially affecting investor confidence.

FAQ

What investor conferences will EyePoint Pharmaceuticals attend?

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will attend the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference on March 11, 2025, and the Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on March 12, 2025.

Where can I access the live webcasts of the presentations?

The live webcasts and archived replays of the presentations can be accessed via the Investors section of EyePoint’s website at www.eyepointpharma.com.

What is the focus of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals?

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals focuses on developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases.

What is DURAVYU and its current status?

DURAVYU is an investigational sustained delivery treatment for retinal diseases, currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet AMD.

How can I contact EyePoint Pharmaceuticals for investor inquiries?

For investor inquiries, contact Christina Tartaglia at Precision AQ via email at christina.tartaglia@precisionaq.com or call 212-698-8700.

$EYPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $EYPT stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WATERTOWN, Mass., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases, today announced that company management will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences:









Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference







Forum: Corporate Presentation





Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025





Time: 4:20 p.m. ET











Barclays 27







th







Annual Global Healthcare Conference







Forum: Fireside Chat





Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025





Time: 3:00 p.m. ET







A live webcast and subsequent archived replay of each presentation may be accessed via the Investors section of the Company website at



www.eyepointpharma.com



.







About EyePoint







EyePoint (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E



™



technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery. The Company’s lead product candidate, DURAVYU



™



is an investigational sustained delivery treatment for VEGF-mediated retinal diseases combining vorolanib, a selective and patent-protected tyrosine kinase inhibitor with bioerodible Durasert E



™



. Supported by robust safety and efficacy data to date, DURAVYU is presently in Phase 3 global, pivotal clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), the leading cause of vision loss among people 50 years of age and older in the United States and recently completed a Phase 2 clinical trial in diabetic macular edema (DME). Based on positive Phase 2 results from the VERONA clinical trial in DME, EyePoint anticipates meeting with U.S. and ex-U.S. regulatory agencies in the second quarter of 2025 to confirm plans for a pivotal program.





Pipeline programs include EYP-2301, a TIE-2 agonist, razuprotafib, formulated in Durasert E



™



to potentially improve outcomes in serious retinal diseases. The proven Durasert



®



drug delivery technology has been safely administered to thousands of patient eyes across four U.S. FDA approved products in multiple disease indications. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.





Vorolanib is licensed to EyePoint exclusively by Equinox Sciences, a Betta Pharmaceuticals affiliate, for the localized treatment of all ophthalmic diseases outside of China, Macao, Hong Kong and Taiwan.







DURAVYU™ has been conditionally accepted by the FDA as the proprietary name for EYP-1901. DURAVYU is an investigational product; it has not been approved by the FDA. FDA approval and the timeline for potential approval is uncertain.









Investors:







Christina Tartaglia





Precision AQ





Direct: 212-698-8700







christina.tartaglia@precisionaq.com









Media Contact:







Amy Phillips





Green Room Communications





Direct: 412-327-9499







aphillips@greenroompr.com





