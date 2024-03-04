News & Insights

EyePoint Pharma CMO Dario Paggiarino Quits, Ramiro Ribeiro Named Replacement

March 04, 2024 — 07:44 am EST

(RTTNews) - EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) Monday announced that its Chief Medical Officer Dario Paggiarino has resigned.

He will be replaced by Ramiro Ribeiro who is a trained retinal specialist. Ribeiro has been working with Apellis Pharmaceuticals as the vice president of clinical development.

In pre-market activity, EyePoint Pharma shares are trading at $28.36, up 1.29% on the Nasdaq.

