EyePoint Pharma Appoints Jay Duker As CEO

(RTTNews) - EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) said that it has appointed Jay Duker as Chief Executive Officer.

Duker has transitioned from his most recent role as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and President. Duker has also been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company, effective today.

Nancy Lurker has transitioned to the role of Executive Vice Chair of the Board of Directors from the position of CEO.

Duker served as an independent member of EyePoint's Board of Directors from 2016 to 2020. He joined EyePoint as Chief Strategic Scientific Officer on a part-time basis in 2020 then transitioned to full time Chief Operating Officer in November of 2021.

