EyePoint Names Jay Duker As Chief Operating Officer

(RTTNews) - EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT), a company which develops therapeutics to cure serious eye disorders, on Monday said it has appointed Jay Duker as Chief Operating Officer or COO.

In his new full-time role as COO, Duker will be responsible for overseeing all clinical development, research, product development and manufacturing, the Watertown-headquartered firm said in a statement.

Duker joined EyePoint as Chief Strategic Scientific Officer on a part-time basis in 2020, after serving in the board since 2016.

Duker has co-founded three start-ups, including Hemera Biosciences, a gene therapy company that developed an anti-complement treatment for dry macular degeneration, which was acquired by Janssen in 2020.

