Markets
EYPT

EyePoint Names Jay Duker As Chief Operating Officer

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT), a company which develops therapeutics to cure serious eye disorders, on Monday said it has appointed Jay Duker as Chief Operating Officer or COO.

In his new full-time role as COO, Duker will be responsible for overseeing all clinical development, research, product development and manufacturing, the Watertown-headquartered firm said in a statement.

Duker joined EyePoint as Chief Strategic Scientific Officer on a part-time basis in 2020, after serving in the board since 2016.

Duker has co-founded three start-ups, including Hemera Biosciences, a gene therapy company that developed an anti-complement treatment for dry macular degeneration, which was acquired by Janssen in 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EYPT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular