EyePoint (EYPT) Q2 Revenue Drops 44%

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) missed estimates, declining to $5.3 million in Q2 2025 from $9.5 million in Q2 2024, a 44.2% year-over-year drop.

Net loss (GAAP) widened to $59.4 million, driven by higher research and development expenses.

Cash position funds operations into 2027.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in sustained-release treatments for retinal diseases, reported its second quarter 2025 results on August 6, 2025. The company’s GAAP revenue of $5.3 million missed analyst expectations of $6.65 million, while the net loss per share (GAAP) was ($0.85), compared to the anticipated ($0.82). Revenue (GAAP) fell sharply from the prior year, and expenses rose, largely from advanced clinical trial activity. The quarter demonstrated clear operational progress in its clinical development programs, but the financials underscored the company’s reliance on future success of its lead asset, DURAVYU™, for both revenue stability and long-term viability.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS ($0.85) ($0.82) ($0.58) (46.6%) Revenue $5.3 million $6.65 million $9.5 million (44.2%) Operating Expenses $67.6 million $44.0 million N/A Net Loss $59.4 million $30.8 million 92.9% Cash, Cash Equivalents & Marketable Securities $256 million(as of June 30, 2025)

Company Overview and Key Business Drivers

EyePoint focuses on developing sustained-release drug treatments for serious eye diseases using its Durasert® technology platform. Its lead product, DURAVYU™, is designed to treat vision-threatening retinal diseases, such as wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), by releasing a medication over several months with a single injection.

The company’s immediate focus is on advancing DURAVYU™ through pivotal Phase 3 trials. Success in this area is critical since EyePoint is transitioning away from older licensed products like YUTIQ®. Its prospects now hinge on achieving regulatory approval and subsequent commercial adoption of DURAVYU™. Key factors for future success include successful late-stage clinical results, regulatory clearances, and effective scaling of commercial manufacturing. EyePoint also places strategic emphasis on expanding its pipeline through in-licensing and partnerships, looking to leverage its delivery technology for more indications.

Operational Highlights and Financial Performance in the Quarter

During the quarter, EyePoint completed full enrollment for two global pivotal Phase 3 studies—LUGANO and LUCIA—investigating DURAVYU™ for wet AMD. Both studies randomized over 800 patients in aggregate, ahead of planned schedules. The LUGANO study enrolled 432 patients in the U.S. in just seven months, with top-line results expected by mid-2026. LUCIA, with over 400 patients, followed closely, with data expected in the second half of 2026. Achievement of these enrollment milestones is notable, as swift trial recruitment often reduces uncertainty and accelerates the path to regulatory submission.

The company highlighted that both trials are double-masked and designed to demonstrate non-inferiority to standard-care regimens, facilitating a clear pathway for market approval. Investigators cited positive feedback from clinicians and patients, supported by earlier Phase 2 data demonstrating both robust efficacy and a favorable safety profile. The European Medicines Agency approved the protocols, providing regulatory support for ex-U.S. registration. Manufacturing readiness also advanced, with EyePoint’s facility in Massachusetts now producing registration batches intended to meet standards of both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Financial results reflected heavy investment in R&D. Revenue (GAAP) declined 44.2% year over year for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to lower deferred revenue recognition from historical licensing agreements linked to YUTIQ®—a previously out-licensed corticosteroid implant for eye diseases. Product sales are now negligible, underlining the company’s current reliance on legacy licensing for revenue until DURAVYU™, or another pipeline product, is commercialized.

Operating expenses (GAAP) jumped 53.6%, reaching $67.6 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $44.0 million in the prior year period. The primary driver was a sharp increase in costs for clinical trial operations, with R&D expenses (GAAP) totaled $55.5 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $29.8 million in the same period in 2024. The net loss (GAAP) nearly doubled compared to the same period in 2024, mainly as a result of these high development costs. Cash and cash equivalents, combined with marketable securities, totaled $256 million as of June 30, 2025—a decrease from previous quarters, but management stated this affords sufficient runway into 2027.

There were no declared dividends or changes to dividend policy.

Products, Trials, and Regulatory Status

DURAVYU™—the lead product in clinical development—is a sustained-release insert that delivers vorolanib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), into the eye for the treatment of retinal conditions. The Durasert® technology, which powers DURAVYU™, is a proprietary drug delivery system designed to dispense medication over many months from a single injection, lessening the need for frequent medical visits.

Enrollment completion for DURAVYU™ Phase 3 trials (LUGANO and LUCIA) met or exceeded plans, suggesting operational momentum as the program heads towards expected top-line data in 2026. Masked interim safety data remained consistent with earlier positive trial profiles. The performance of the Durasert® delivery platform, already validated in four FDA-approved products, underpins this program and is a central component in advancing EyePoint's pipeline. The DME (diabetic macular edema) program for DURAVYU™ also advanced, with a pivotal trial plan under discussion with U.S. regulators and an update expected in the second half of 2025.

Aside from DURAVYU™, EyePoint is expanding its preclinical pipeline, with assets such as EYP-2301, and emphasizes ongoing partnerships and in-licensing as avenues for growth.

No significant material events, like asset sales or litigation, impacted the quarter’s financial results. Deferred revenue from historic licensing agreements continued to diminish, in line with expectations. There were no adjustments to capital structure, nor any material changes made to outstanding shares or liabilities beyond what is typical for operating losses and stock-based compensation grants.

EYPT does not currently pay a dividend.

Outlook and Areas to Watch

Management reiterated that the current cash position will fund operations “into 2027 beyond topline Phase 3 data for DURAVYU in wet AMD expected in 2026.” No formal numerical guidance was provided for the remainder of the year, nor for anticipated expenses or revenue splits. Financial sustainability beyond 2026 will depend on achieving key regulatory milestones and, ultimately, commercial success with DURAVYU™. The company stated its manufacturing facility can deliver more than one million DURAVYU™ treatments per year, preparing for a potential new product launch.

Investors should watch for outcomes of the pivotal clinical trials, timing of regulatory submissions, and any competitive developments in sustained-release treatments for retinal diseases. Announcements regarding DME program plans, Phase 3 readouts, and progress with new pipeline assets like EYP-2301 may become relevant later in 2025. With current revenues from legacy products now minimal, business performance will remain closely tied to clinical events until DURAVYU™, or another pipeline product, reaches market.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

