EyePoint (EYPT) Price Target Increased by 10.87% to 36.80

The average one-year price target for EyePoint (NasdaqGM:EYPT) has been revised to $36.80 / share. This is an increase of 10.87% from the prior estimate of $33.20 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $71.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 111.16% from the latest reported closing price of $17.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 294 funds or institutions reporting positions in EyePoint. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EYPT is 0.18%, an increase of 19.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.98% to 76,821K shares. The put/call ratio of EYPT is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cormorant Asset Management holds 8,325K shares representing 10.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 6,193K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,804K shares , representing a decrease of 9.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EYPT by 16.94% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 5,560K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,800K shares , representing a decrease of 22.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EYPT by 16.30% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 4,416K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,599K shares , representing a decrease of 4.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EYPT by 36.27% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,172K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,301K shares , representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EYPT by 38.06% over the last quarter.

