EyePoint doses first patient in second Phase 3 LUCIA clinical trial

EyePoint (EYPT) Pharmaceuticals announced that the first patient has been dosed in the LUCIA trial, the Company’s second global Phase 3 clinical trial of DURAVYU, formerly EYP-1901, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. DURAVYU is an investigational sustained delivery therapy delivering patent-protected vorolanib, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor formulated in proprietary bioerodible Durasert E(TM) for sustained intraocular delivery. LUGANO and LUCIA are global, randomized, double-masked, aflibercept controlled, non-inferiority Phase 3 trials assessing the efficacy and safety of DURAVYU in patients with active wet AMD including treatment naive and treatment experienced patients. Each trial is expected to enroll approximately 400 patients globally who will be randomly assigned to a 2.7mg dose of DURAVYU or an on-label aflibercept control. The LUGANO and LUCIA trials are the only sustained release wet AMD pivotal Phase 3 trials evaluating re-dosing in both trials. Patients in the DURAVYU treatment arm will receive an intravitreal injection of DURAVYU every six months, starting at month two of the trial. DURAVYU is delivered via a standard intravitreal injection in the physician’s office, similar to current standard practice with FDA approved anti-VEGF treatments. The primary endpoint of the Phase 3 pivotal trials is the average change in best corrected visual acuity at weeks 52 and 56 versus baseline. Secondary endpoints include safety, reduction in treatment burden, percentage of eyes free of supplemental aflibercept injections and anatomical results as measured by optical coherence tomography.

