EyePoint COO Jay Duker Gets Additional Responsibility Of President

(RTTNews) - EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT), a company focused on serious eye disorders, said on Wednesday that it has promoted its Chief Operating Officer Jay S. Duker to the additional role of President.

Duker has been serving as the company's COO since November 2021.

Nancy Lurker, CEO of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, said: "…Jay has helped to strengthen our organization in the past year, as we made significant progress across our pipeline of exciting and innovative ocular products, including reporting positive data for our Phase 1 DAVIO trial in wet AMD and the initiation of two Phase 2 trials for EYP-1901."

Prior to his role as COO, Duker had served EyePoint as Chief Strategic Scientific Officer on a part-time basis staring from 2020, following his service as an independent director since 2016.

