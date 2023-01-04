Markets
EYPT

EyePoint COO Jay Duker Gets Additional Responsibility Of President

January 04, 2023 — 07:36 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT), a company focused on serious eye disorders, said on Wednesday that it has promoted its Chief Operating Officer Jay S. Duker to the additional role of President.

Duker has been serving as the company's COO since November 2021.

Nancy Lurker, CEO of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, said: "…Jay has helped to strengthen our organization in the past year, as we made significant progress across our pipeline of exciting and innovative ocular products, including reporting positive data for our Phase 1 DAVIO trial in wet AMD and the initiation of two Phase 2 trials for EYP-1901."

Prior to his role as COO, Duker had served EyePoint as Chief Strategic Scientific Officer on a part-time basis staring from 2020, following his service as an independent director since 2016.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EYPT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.