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EyePoint Completes Enrollment In Phase 3 COMO & CAPRI Trials For DURAVYU; Topline Data By Q4 '27

July 30, 2026 — 11:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - EyePoint Inc. (EYPT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced on Thursday the completion of enrolment in two Phase 3 COMO and CAPRI trials for DURAVYU in treating diabetic macular edema.

Diabetic macular edema (DME) is a form of gradual vision loss in patients of type 1 and type 2 diabetes, caused by blood vessels leaking into the macula. As the macula is responsible for focusing sharp images on the retina, the condition leads to blurred vision, severe vision loss, or even legal blindness. The disease affects about 28 million people worldwide.

DURAVYU is an intravitreal insert that allows for the sustained release of the tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) vorolanib. This placed in the macula alongside Durasert E, a bioerodible delivery technology that delivers the drug over six months to prevent free-floating drug particles.

The drug showed an effective treatment of DME and age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in the Phase 2 DAVIO, DAVIO 2, and VERONA trials. The initiation of the Phase 3 studies was supported by results from these Phase 2 trials and were designed after achieving alignment with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

An independent data safety monitoring committee (DSMC) convened to review masked safety data for DRAVYU, following which the committee ruled that both Phase 3 studies could continue with no protocol modifications.

The global, randomized, double-masked, on-label Phase 3 COMO and CAPRI trials enrolled over 480 patients within 5 months, well ahead of schedule. Patients will be randomized to receive either aflibercept or DRAVYU, with the treatment arm receiving an intravitreal injection every 6 months.

The primary endpoint is set at a non-inferior change from baseline in best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) between the 52-week and 56-week points, compared to the aflibercept control.

Topline data from both the trials is expected by the fourth quarter of 2027.

EYPT is currently trading up 3.35%, at $12.32.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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