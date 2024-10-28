EyePoint announces interim 16-week data for ongoing Phase 2 VERONA trial

EyePoint (EYPT) Pharmaceuticals announced positive interim 16-week data for the ongoing Phase 2 VERONA clinical trial evaluating DURAVYU, an investigational sustained delivery therapy delivering patent-protected vorolanib, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor formulated in proprietary bioerodible Durasert E, for patients with diabetic macular edema, DME. DURAVYU 2.7mg demonstrated an early, sustained, and clinically meaningful improvement in best-corrected visual acuity, BCVA, and anatomical control versus the aflibercept control arm. A favorable safety and tolerability profile continued for both DURAVYU arms. The 2.7mg dose is also being evaluated in the Phase 3 pivotal trials for wet AMD. The Company expects to report the full topline results in the first quarter of 2025, once all patients complete the trial.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EYPT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.