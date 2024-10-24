EyePoint announces first patient dosed in global Phase 3 LUGANO trial

EyePoint (EYPT) Pharmaceuticals announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 3 LUGANO clinical trial of DURAVYU, formerly EYP-1901, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. DURAVYU is an investigational sustained delivery therapy delivering patent-protected vorolanib, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor formulated in proprietary bioerodible Durasert E.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EYPT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.