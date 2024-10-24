EyePoint announces first patient dosed in global Phase 3 LUGANO trial

EyePoint (EYPT) Pharmaceuticals announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 3 LUGANO clinical trial of DURAVYU, formerly EYP-1901, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. DURAVYU is an investigational sustained delivery therapy delivering patent-protected vorolanib, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor formulated in proprietary bioerodible Durasert E.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on EYPT:
- ANI Pharmaceuticals price target raised to $62 from $60 at Truist
- Biotech Alert: Searches spiking for these stocks today
- Disney initiated, Cisco upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- EyePoint initiated with an Outperform at Scotiabank
- EyePoint reports inducement grants under NASDAQ listing rule
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.