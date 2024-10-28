News & Insights

Stocks

EyePoint announces $100M offering of common stock

October 28, 2024 — 05:20 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

EyePoint (EYPT) Pharmaceuticals announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $100M of shares of its common stock. J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book running managers for the offering.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on EYPT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EYPT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.