EyePoint announces $100M offering of common stock

EyePoint (EYPT) Pharmaceuticals announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $100M of shares of its common stock. J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book running managers for the offering.

