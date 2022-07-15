EyePoint: 12-month Data From DAVIO Trial Reinforces Safety, Efficacy For EYP-1901

(RTTNews) - EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) reported 12-month data from the phase 1 trial evaluating EYP-1901, a sustained delivery anti-vascular endothelial growth factor therapy targeting wet age-related macular degeneration as a potential every six-month treatment. The company said these results highlight EYP-1901's continued positive safety and efficacy profile with promising durability as a potential every six-month maintenance therapy for previously treated wet AMD.

EyePoint Pharma plans to begin to dose patients in the phase 2 DAVIO2 clinical trial for EYP-1901 in wet AMD and anticipate top line data in the second half of 2023.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.