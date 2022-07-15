Markets
EyePoint: 12-month Data From DAVIO Trial Reinforces Safety, Efficacy For EYP-1901

(RTTNews) - EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) reported 12-month data from the phase 1 trial evaluating EYP-1901, a sustained delivery anti-vascular endothelial growth factor therapy targeting wet age-related macular degeneration as a potential every six-month treatment. The company said these results highlight EYP-1901's continued positive safety and efficacy profile with promising durability as a potential every six-month maintenance therapy for previously treated wet AMD.

EyePoint Pharma plans to begin to dose patients in the phase 2 DAVIO2 clinical trial for EYP-1901 in wet AMD and anticipate top line data in the second half of 2023.

