News & Insights

Stocks

Eyenovia’s Direct Offering to Support Strategic Initiatives

November 26, 2024 — 08:29 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Eyenovia ( (EYEN) ) has issued an update.

Eyenovia, Inc. has announced a registered direct offering worth approximately $1.3 million, involving the sale of over 12 million shares and warrants. The company plans to use the proceeds for working capital, debt repayment, and advancing its Optejet device and commercialization activities. The offering, facilitated by Chardan Capital Markets, is set to close by November 26, 2024, and aims to bolster Eyenovia’s strategic initiatives in ophthalmic technology.

Find detailed analytics on EYEN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EYEN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.