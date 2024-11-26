Eyenovia’s Direct Offering to Support Strategic Initiatives

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
Eyenovia ( (EYEN) ) has issued an update.
Eyenovia, Inc. has announced a registered direct offering worth approximately $1.3 million, involving the sale of over 12 million shares and warrants. The company plans to use the proceeds for working capital, debt repayment, and advancing its Optejet device and commercialization activities. The offering, facilitated by Chardan Capital Markets, is set to close by November 26, 2024, and aims to bolster Eyenovia’s strategic initiatives in ophthalmic technology.
