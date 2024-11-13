Eyenovia price target lowered to $4.50 from $7 at Ladenburg

Ladenburg lowered the firm’s price target on Eyenovia (EYEN) to $4.50 from $7 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.