Eyenovia, Inc. Provides Merger Update with Betaliq and Financial Results for Q1 2025

Eyenovia updates on merger talks with Betaliq, Optejet development, and improved financial performance for Q1 2025.

Eyenovia, Inc. is in ongoing negotiations for a merger with Betaliq, aiming to finalize a binding agreement by June 7, 2025. The company is also making progress on its user-filled Optejet device, with plans to file for U.S. regulatory approval by September 2025, targeting both consumers and eye care practitioners for potential commercial opportunities. Eyenovia reported a significant reduction in cash burn by approximately 70% compared to the previous year and improved its debt repayment terms. In the first quarter of 2025, the company showed a net loss of $3.5 million, a notable decrease from a loss of $10.9 million in the same quarter of 2024. Eyenovia is focusing on creating value through the merger and advancing its innovative technology, while currently holding $3.9 million in unrestricted cash as they strengthen their financial position.

Potential Positives

Continuing negotiations toward a binding merger agreement with Betaliq, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, potentially expanding Eyenovia's product offerings and market presence.

Progress in the development of the user-filled Optejet device, with plans to file for U.S. regulatory approval in September 2025, which could enhance treatment options for patients.

Reduction of cash burn by approximately 70% compared to the previous year, indicating improved financial management and operational efficiency.

A successful restructuring of debt obligations, providing more favorable repayment terms and a stronger financial position going forward.

Potential Negatives

Continued negotiations for a binding merger with Betaliq raise concerns about the company’s ability to finalize the deal, suggesting uncertainty in leadership and strategic direction.

Despite reducing cash burn, the company reported a significant net loss of $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, indicating ongoing financial challenges.

The need for a debt restructuring agreement and the deferral of repayment obligations highlight the company's precarious financial position and dependence on external support.

FAQ

What is the status of Eyenovia's merger with Betaliq?

Eyenovia is negotiating a binding merger agreement with Betaliq, extending the exclusivity period until June 7, 2025.

When will Eyenovia file for U.S. regulatory approval?

Eyenovia aims to file for U.S. regulatory approval for the Optejet user-filled device in September 2025.

How has Eyenovia managed its cash burn?

The company reduced its ongoing cash burn by approximately 70% compared to the previous year through a corporate restructuring.

What are Eyenovia's financial results for Q1 2025?

In Q1 2025, Eyenovia reported a net loss of $3.5 million, a significant decrease from $10.9 million in Q1 2024.

What is the Optejet platform?

The Optejet is a proprietary topical ophthalmic medication dispensing platform designed to improve eye treatment ease and compliance.

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $EYEN stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. removed 8,975 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $104,828

GLOBAL RETIREMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 8,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,168

SRS CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC. removed 196 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,289

Eyenovia and Betaliq continue to negotiate a binding merger agreement consistent with the previously announced signed Letter of Intent









Reports continued progress on the development of the user-filled Optejet, and remains on track to file for U.S. device regulatory approval in September 2025









Reduced ongoing cash burn by approximately 70% versus prior year and improved debt repayment terms







LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Eyenovia, Inc.



(NASDAQ: EYEN), an ophthalmic technology company developing the proprietary Optejet



®



topical ophthalmic medication dispensing platform, today provided updates on its potential merger with Betaliq and the ongoing development of its novel Optejet user filled device (UFD), and reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







Potential Merger with Betaliq







Negotiations continue towards a binding merger agreement with Betaliq, a clinical-stage private pharmaceutical company focused on glaucoma with access to Eyesol



®



, a non-aqueous technology that may address many of the needs of these patients. We have agreed to extend the binding exclusivity period set forth in the Letter of Intent until June 7, 2025, to allow more time to complete and execute the anticipated merger agreement.







Development of the Optejet UFD







Progress in the development of the Optejet user-filled device (UFD) continues and remains on track to file for U.S. regulatory approval in September of this year. An approval would provide for potential multiple commercial opportunities either directly with consumers or through eye care practitioner offices as well as potential and existing license partners, including Arctic Vision in China and Korea.







First Quarter 2025 Financials







A broad restructuring of the company was implemented, reducing overall cash burn by approximately 70% versus one year ago and entering into a debt restructuring agreement earlier this year which defers certain repayment obligations until October 2025.





Michael Rowe, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We remain focused on seeking to maximize shareholder value by working to complete a definitive merger agreement with Betaliq that, if and when completed, will create a new eyecare company with immediate revenue through the sale of our existing FDA-approved products and significant pipeline opportunities that we believe leverage complementary FDA-approved technologies, including our Optejet



®



platform.”





“At the same time, our engineering team continues to advance the development of our user-filled Optejet, which, if approved, would have the potential to address many of the shortcomings of traditional eyedrops, most notably ease of use and reduced waste. We look forward to submitting an application for device regulatory approval in September of this year and introducing this novel device that can deliver an enhanced experience across a broad range of uses.”





“In addition to these strategic initiatives, we took important measures over the past several months to reduce expenses, strengthen our balance sheet, and extend our cash runway. Perhaps the most notable of these is our entry into a debt restructuring agreement with Avenue Capital, which continues to be very supportive as we work toward finalizing a merger agreement with Betaliq. We look forward to the completion of this potential merger and believe we have set the stage for multiple value inflection points this year,” Mr. Rowe concluded.







First Quarter 2025 Financial Review







For the first quarter of 2025, net loss was $3.5 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares to a net loss of $10.9 million, or $18.75 per share, for the first quarter of 2024.





Research and development expenses totaled $0.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $4.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of 85%.





For the first quarter of 2025, general and administrative expenses were $2.4 million, compared to $3.6 million for the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of 35%.





Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were $3.0 million, compared to $10.1 million for the first quarter of 2024. This represents a decrease of 70%.





As of March 31, 2025, the Company’s unrestricted cash and cash equivalents were $3.9 million, as compared to $2.1 million in unrestricted and restricted cash as of December 31, 2024.







About Eyenovia, Inc.







Eyenovia, Inc. is an ophthalmic technology company developing and commercializing advanced products leveraging its proprietary Optejet topical ophthalmic medication dispensing platform. The Optejet is especially useful in chronic front-of-the-eye diseases due to its ease of use, enhanced safety and tolerability, and potential for superior compliance versus standard eye drops. Together, these benefits may combine to produce better treatment options and outcomes for patients and providers. The Company’s current commercial portfolio includes clobetasol propionate ophthalmic suspension, 0.05%, for post-surgical pain and inflammation, and Mydcombi



®



for mydriasis. For more information, please visit Eyenovia.com.







Forward Looking Statements







Except for historical information, all the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to the potential transaction with Betaliq, our future activities or other future events or conditions, including those relating to the completion of due diligence on and a definitive transaction agreement with Betaliq, the estimated market opportunities for our platform technology, the timing for sales growth of our approved products, and the outcome of the process to explore strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and in some cases are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors discussed from time to time in documents which we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.





In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to, among other things: the risk that the proposed transaction with Betaliq does not proceed; risks of our clinical trials, including, but not limited to, the potential advantages of our products, and platform technology; the rate and degree of market acceptance and clinical utility of our products; our estimates regarding the potential market opportunity for our products; reliance on third parties to develop and commercialize our products; the ability of us and our partners to timely develop, implement and maintain manufacturing, commercialization and marketing capabilities and strategies for our products; intellectual property risks; changes in legal, regulatory, legislative and geopolitical environments in the markets in which we operate and the impact of these changes on our ability to obtain regulatory approval for our products and product candidates; our competitive position; and our ability to raise additional funds and to make payments on our debt obligations as and when necessary.





Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and except as may be required under applicable securities laws, Eyenovia does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.







Eyenovia Contact:







Eyenovia, Inc.





Norbert Lowe







nlowe@eyenovia.com









Eyenovia Investor Contact:







Eric Ribner





LifeSci Advisors, LLC









eric@lifesciadvisors.com









(646) 751-4363



















EYENOVIA, INC.













































Condensed Balance Sheets





























March 31,













December 31,

































2025





















2024

































(unaudited)





















Assets































































Current Assets





























Cash and cash equivalents





$





3,934,966













$





2,121,463

















License fee and expense reimbursements receivable









25,787

















24,827

















Security deposits, current









14,968

















14,968

















Prepaid expenses and other current assets









1,183,262

















605,941





















































Total Current Assets









5,158,983

















2,767,199













































Security deposits, non-current









182,200

















182,200













Operating lease right-of-use asset









642,770

















718,360





























































Total Assets





$





5,983,953













$





3,667,759















































Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficiency























































Current Liabilities:

























Accounts payable





$





1,199,961













$





2,199,768

















Accrued compensation









109,934

















144,161

















Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









3,241,554

















3,178,513

















Operating lease liabilities - current portion









542,561

















575,163

















Notes payable - current portion, net of debt discount of $56,954

























and $527,870 as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









729,999

















5,212,532

















Convertible notes payable - current portion, net of debt discount of $723,725





















and $263,930 as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









9,276,275

















4,736,070





















































Total Current Liabilities









15,100,284

















16,046,207













































Operating lease liabilities - non-current portion









597,670

















717,504





















































Total Liabilities









15,697,954

















16,763,711













































Stockholders' Deficiency:

























Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 6,000,000 shares authorized;

























0 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024





















Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized;

























2,830,546 and 1,506,369 shares issued and outstanding

























as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









283

















151

















Additional paid-in capital









189,079,241

















182,213,889

















Accumulated deficit









(198,793,525





)













(195,309,992





)

















































Total Stockholders' Deficiency









(9,714,001





)













(13,095,952





)

















































Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficiency





$





5,983,953













$





3,667,759



























































EYENOVIA, INC.













































Condensed Statements of Operations













(unaudited)





























































































For the Three Months Ended





























March 31,

































2025





















2024

















Operating Income































Revenue









$





14,720













$





4,993

















Cost of revenue













(48





)













(203,027





)

















Gross Profit













14,672

















(198,034





)











































Operating Expenses:































Research and development













673,043

















4,431,601

















Selling, general and administrative













2,372,322

















3,637,189

















Reacquisition of license rights













-

















2,000,000





















Total Operating Expenses













3,045,365

















10,068,790





















Loss From Operations













(3,030,693





)













(10,266,824





)











































Other Income (Expense):































Other (expense) income, net













3,687

















(97,558





)













Gain on debt extinguishment













89,623

















-

















Interest expense













(581,499





)













(678,658





)













Interest income













35,349

















120,939





















Total Other Expense













(452,840





)













(655,277





)



















































Net Loss











$





(3,483,533





)









$





(10,922,101





)









































































Net Loss Per Share - Basic and Diluted









$





(1.59





)









$





(18.75





)









































Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted













2,188,938

















582,584























































