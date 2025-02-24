Eyenovia, Inc. Announces Amendment to Senior Secured Convertible Debt to Enhance Liquidity and Support Optejet® Development

Eyenovia defers debt payments and enables conversion to shares, enhancing liquidity for Optejet development amid strategic evaluations.

Eyenovia, Inc., an ophthalmic technology company, announced an amendment to its senior secured convertible debt due November 1, 2025, which delays monthly interest and amortization payments from March to September 2025 and allows for debt conversion into common shares beginning April 1, 2025, at a price of $1.68 per share. CEO Michael Rowe highlighted that this amendment strengthens the company's financial position and enables continued development of the Optejet device, which aims to improve treatment for chronic eye diseases. Eyenovia is exploring strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value and plans to provide further updates soon. The company acknowledges the risks associated with its forward-looking statements and implications for future performance and strategies.

Potential Positives

Eyenovia has successfully amended its senior secured convertible debt, deferring interest and amortization payments, which strengthens its capital structure.

The amendment enhances Eyenovia's near-term liquidity position, allowing the company to continue developing its Optejet® device towards a potential regulatory filing.

The full conversion of the debt into common shares starting April 1, 2025, at a favorable price of $1.68 per share may provide further financial flexibility for the company.

The CEO expressed optimism regarding ongoing discussions with multiple parties to maximize shareholder value, indicating potential future opportunities for the company.

Potential Negatives

The amendment to the debt agreement indicates potential liquidity issues, as the company has deferred interest and amortization payments, which may signal financial distress.

The inability to guarantee favorable outcomes from the strategic alternatives evaluation raises concerns about the company’s future direction and potential for growth.

The forward-looking statements highlight various risks and uncertainties that could significantly impact the company’s performance and market position.

FAQ

What is the recent amendment Eyenovia announced?

Eyenovia announced an amendment that defers interest and amortization payments on its senior secured convertible debt until September 2025.

When can Eyenovia's debt be converted into common shares?

The debt can be converted into common shares starting on April 1, 2025, at a price of $1.68 per share.

Who is the Chief Executive Officer of Eyenovia?

Michael Rowe is the Chief Executive Officer of Eyenovia, emphasizing the significance of the recent amendment.

What are the potential benefits of the Optejet device?

The Optejet device may enhance safety, tolerability, and compliance in treating chronic front-of-the-eye diseases compared to standard eye drops.

How is Eyenovia planning to improve its shareholder value?

Eyenovia aims to evaluate strategic alternatives while advancing the development of the Optejet device to maximize shareholder value.

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) (“Eyenovia” or the “Company”), an ophthalmic technology company focused on completing development of its proprietary Optejet



®



device, today announced that it has entered into an amendment to its outstanding senior secured convertible debt due November 1, 2025 (the “Amendment”).The Amendment defers the Company’s monthly interest and amortization payments from March 2025 through September 2025. Additionally, the Amendment allows the full conversion of the debt into common shares of the Company commencing on April 1, 2025, at a price of $1.68 per share.





“This Amendment strengthens Eyenovia’s capital structure and improves our near-term liquidity position, enhancing our ability to continue to develop our user-filled Optejet® device to a potential near-term regulatory filing while we evaluate strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value,” stated Michael Rowe, Chief Executive Officer of Eyenovia. “We appreciate the confidence that our lender has placed in us as we continue to advance meaningful discussions with multiple parties. We look forward to providing a comprehensive update soon.”





Additional information regarding the Amendment will be set forth in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





Chardan acted as exclusive financial advisor to the Company.





There can be no assurance that the Amendment or the Company’s efforts to evaluate strategic alternatives will result in one or more transactions, or other strategic changes or outcomes, or that the terms of any such transactions, changes, or outcomes will be favorable. Even if the Company enters into a definitive agreement, the Company may not be successful in completing a transaction, strategic change or outcome, or, if it completes such a transaction, strategic change or outcome, it may not ultimately enhance value or deliver the expected benefits.







About Eyenovia, Inc.







Eyenovia, Inc. is an ophthalmic technology company developing its proprietary Optejet topical ophthalmic medication dispensing platform. The Optejet may be especially useful in treatment of chronic front-of-the-eye diseases due to its ease of use, enhanced safety and tolerability, and potential for superior compliance versus standard eye drops. Together, these benefits may combine to produce better treatment options and outcomes for patients and providers. For more information, please visit Eyenovia.com.







Forward Looking Statements







Except for historical information, all the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions, including those relating to the estimated market opportunities for our platform technology and the regulatory pathway and timing for availability of our products. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and in some cases are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors discussed from time to time in documents which we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.





In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to, among other things: the potential advantages of our products and platform technology; the regulatory pathway that would apply to our products; our estimates regarding the potential market opportunity for our products; reliance on third parties to develop and commercialize our products; the ability of us and our partners to timely develop, implement and maintain manufacturing, commercialization and marketing capabilities and strategies for our products; intellectual property risks; changes in legal, regulatory, legislative and geopolitical environments in the markets in which we operate and the impact of these changes on our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for our products and product candidates; our competitive position; our ability to raise additional funds and to make payments on our debt obligations as and when necessary; and our ability to pursue strategic alternatives.





Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and except as may be required under applicable securities laws, Eyenovia does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.







Eyenovia Contact:







Eyenovia, Inc.





Norbert Lowe





Sr. Vice President, Commercial Operations









admin@eyenovia.com











Eyenovia Investor Contact:







Eric Ribner





LifeSci Advisors, LLC









eric@lifesciadvisors.com









(646) 751-4363



