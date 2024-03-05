News & Insights

Markets
EYEN

Eyenovia, Formosa Gets FDA Approval For Clobetasol Propionate Ophthalmic Eye Drops

March 05, 2024 — 11:47 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Eyenovia, Inc. (EYEN) on Tuesday revealed that Taiwan-based Formosa Pharmaceuticals' clobetasol propionate ophthalmic suspension eye drops has received FDA's approval.

This approval marks the first therapeutic to utilize Formosa's APNT technology for treating post-operative inflammation and pain following eye surgery.

The FDA's approval is based on two significant Phase III trials that enrolled almost 750 patients and were randomized, double-masked, and placebo-controlled.

In August 2023, Eyenovia acquired the U.S. commercial rights to the product from Formosa Pharmaceuticals. The total deal package, including upfront payment and development and sales milestones, had a value of $86 million.

The company's objective is to launch the product by mid-year with an estimated $1.3 billion annual market opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EYEN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.