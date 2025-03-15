EYENOVIA Earnings Preview: Recent $EYEN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

EYENOVIA ($EYEN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $860,370 and earnings of -$7.34 per share.
EYENOVIA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of EYENOVIA stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 506,967 shares (+381178.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,921,374
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 106,679 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,246,010
- Y-INTERCEPT (HONG KONG) LTD removed 94,615 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,910,248
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 89,306 shares (-98.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,043,094
- FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT NETWORK INC removed 80,250 shares (-98.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,716
- AVANTAX ADVISORY SERVICES, INC. removed 46,487 shares (-96.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $542,968
- SKYVIEW INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC removed 46,071 shares (-31.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $23,800
