Eyenovia downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at William Blair

William Blair downgraded Eyenovia (EYEN) to Market Perform from Outperform after the review of the CHAPERONE trial data by an independent Data Review Committee found that the trial is not meeting its primary endpoint of a less than 0.5 diopter progression in visual acuity over three years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.