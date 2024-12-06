Eyenovia announces pricing of $1.9M registered direct offering

Eyenovia (EYEN) announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a healthcare focused institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 20,085,025 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 40,170,050 shares of common stock in a registered direct offering at a combined offering price of $0.0969 per share and accompanying warrants. The warrants will have an exercise price of $0.0969 per share, will be exercisable commencing six months from the date of issuance or, if required by The Nasdaq Capital Market, upon receipt of approval of the company’s stockholders, and will expire five years from the initial exercise date. The closing of the offering is expected to take place on or about December 9, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The gross proceeds of the offering will be approximately $1.9M before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses payable by the company. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include the partial repayment of amounts outstanding under the Loan and Security Agreement with Avenue Capital Management II, L.P. and related entities, and, to the extent possible, advancement of the company’s next generation Optejet device, commercialization activities for Mydcombi and clobetasol propionate, and the exploration and pursuit of strategic alternatives. Chardan is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.

