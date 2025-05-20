Eyenovia Advances Merger Talks With Betaliq And Targets FDA Filing For Optejet Device

(RTTNews) - Eyenovia, Inc. (EYEN), an ophthalmic technology company, reported key strategic and financial updates as it continues development of its Optejet user-filled device or UFD and negotiates a potential merger with glaucoma-focused Betaliq.

Q1, 2025 Financial Performance:

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, Eyenovia reported a net loss of $3.5 million, or $1.59 per share, compared to a net loss of $10.9 million, or $18.75 per share, in the same period in 2024.

The company achieved a substantial reduction in operating expenses, which fell by 70 percent year-over-year to $3.0 million.

Research and development expenses declined 85 percent to $0.7 million, while general and administrative expenses decreased 35 percent to $2.4 million.

Strategic and Development Highlights:

Eyenovia continues to advance key strategic initiatives in 2025. The company remains in active negotiations with Betaliq, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company specializing in glaucoma treatments using its proprietary Eyesol technology.

The two parties have extended their binding exclusivity period until June 7, 2025, to finalize a definitive merger agreement. Meanwhile, development of Eyenovia's user-filled Optejet device or UFD is progressing on schedule, with a U.S. regulatory filing targeted for September 2025.

This next-generation delivery platform has the potential to unlock new commercial opportunities both through direct-to-consumer channels and strategic partnerships, including existing agreements with Arctic Vision in China and Korea.

To support its growth and maintain financial flexibility, Eyenovia has also implemented broad cost-cutting measures that reduced its cash burn by approximately 70% compared to the prior year.

In addition, the company entered into a debt restructuring agreement with Avenue Capital, extending certain repayment obligations to October 2025 and further improving its financial position.

Looking Ahead:

Eyenovia is focused on:

Finalizing its merger with Betaliq, which would create a diversified eyecare company with near-term revenue and an expanded pipeline.

Submitting the Optejet UFD for regulatory approval in Q3 2025, with potential to reshape the traditional eyedrop delivery market.

Continuing to operate with increased financial discipline to extend runway and improve operational flexibility.

Cash Position:

As of March 31, 2025, Eyenovia had $3.9 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, up from $2.1 million. These improvements reflect the company's continued focus on financial discipline and operational efficiency.

Currently, EYEN is trading at $1.63, up by 43.64 percent on the Nasdaq.

