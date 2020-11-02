Eyeing regulation risk in tech

By Jeff Spiegel, Head of U.S. iShares Megatrend and International ETFs, iShares

Key Takeaways

Mega-cap technology companies could face increased regulatory scrutiny following the U.S. election

Targeting smaller tech companies may help investors access emerging growth trends and temper exposure to companies most exposed to greater oversight

Megatrends offer multi-sector exposure within areas of innovation, an alternative for growth-seeking investors beyond tech giants

Large U.S. technology stocks have been prime drivers of 2020’s post-COVID market rebound as well as the highest-returning sector, by far, over the past decade.[1]

The 2020 U.S. election could keep the spotlight on big tech, as concerns around data privacy and market power make regulation an area of growing bipartisan concern.

A Joe Biden administration could potentially bring more strenuous anti-trust reviews around issues such as wages and platform power, according to the BlackRock Investment Institute. And the potential for tax reforms if Democrats sweep Congress could also weigh on global tech giants. Overall, the BII views the regulatory risks faced by mega-cap tech companies as manageable, as many have already adjusted to tougher data privacy rules in Europe.

For tech investors over the long-term, the election highlights the potential for leadership within the sector to broaden to a wider set of beneficiaries across different themes, including 5G connectivity that is expected to turbocharge the internet. Some tech companies could also benefit from the clean energy transition and a shift toward greater energy efficiency.

Consider stepping down a size

Equity investors might reconcile the potential for regulatory headwinds in big tech with the “new normal” dependency on virtual services by targeting small- and mid-sized companies with exposure to services that enable working, shopping, and learning from home.

Newer market entrants are less likely to be encumbered by new regulation, offer more potential upside and can be nimbler in the face of long-term regulatory trends.

At the same time, small firms working on next-gen technologies tend to be more singularly focused on developing core products rather than large ones, so investing in small companies can allow investors to capture shares of companies that are well positioned to benefit from structural shifts to how people live. Consider that approximately 31% of workers who were employed in early March had switched to working at home by April.[2] More time spent online requires additional concerns about security. Even amid an economic recession, information security spending is expected to grow 2.4% to reach $123.8 billion in 2020, with cloud-based security offerings and subscriptions poised to increase 33%.[3] And, as more businesses consider the potential benefits of automating manual labor, robots could permanently replace two million manufacturing jobs by 2025.[4]

The megatrend approach to tech

Investors looking for more targeted exposure to emerging trends, as well as those who are mindful of concentration risks, might consider equity indexes that seek to provide exposure to megatrend themes. This is not to say that investors should steer their portfolios away from what has worked in the past; rather, they might reconsider how they access diversified tech exposure beyond Facebook, Apple, Amazon.com, Microsoft and Google-parent Alphabet (FAAMG) and into a broader range of multi-sector innovators.

Indexes including the NYSE FactSet Global Cybersecurity Index and the NYSE FactSet Global Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Index straddle conventional classifications for a company’s sector, size, and region to better reflect the realities of the new and increasingly virtual economy. They are less top-heavy than traditional information technology sectors. For example, just five U.S. companies account for 56% of the S&P 500’s Information Technology sector index.[5]

Summing it up

The 2020 election may increase regulatory scrutiny on mega-cap technology companies, some of the stock market’s best performers in recent years.

For equity investors, the election offers a chance to examine their portfolio to ensure that equity positions are targeting the most salient long-term investment themes and that equity holdings are not overly concentrated in a few large companies.

Given the accelerated rate of advancement in the fields of virtual work and life, AI and robotics, and cybersecurity, growth-focused investors may find that megatrend investing could help more directly target the breakthroughs made by lesser-known companies.

Related iShares Funds

Originally published by iShares, 10/16/20

© 2020 BlackRock, Inc. All rights reserved.

1 Bloomberg, Morningstar (as of Oct. 6, 2020). S&P 500’s Information Technology sector has returned 29.4% in 2020 (through Oct. 6) and 505% over the trailing 10 years (19.5% annualized).

2 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (June 1, 2020), “Ability to Work from Home: Evidence from Two Surveys and Implications for the Labor Market in the COVID-19 Pandemic: Monthly Labor Review.”

3 Gartner (as of June 17, 2020).

4 Semuels, Alana, “Machines and AI Are Taking Over Jobs Lost to Coronavirus.” Time (Aug. 6, 2020).

5 Bloomberg (as of Oct. 1, 2020).

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds' prospectuses or, if available, the summary prospectuses, which may be obtained by visiting the iShares Fund and BlackRock Fund prospectus pages. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

International investing involves risks, including risks related to foreign currency, limited liquidity, less government regulation and the possibility of substantial volatility due to adverse political, economic or other developments. These risks often are heightened for investments in emerging/ developing markets or in concentrations of single countries.

Funds that concentrate investments in specific industries, sectors, markets or asset classes may underperform or be more volatile than other industries, sectors, markets or asset classes and than the general securities market.

Information on non-iShares Fund securities is provided strictly for illustrative purposes and should not be deemed an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of any security other than the iShares Funds, that are described in this material.

Technology companies may be subject to severe competition and product obsolescence.

This material represents an assessment of the market environment as of the date indicated; is subject to change; and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the funds or any issuer or security in particular.

The strategies discussed are strictly for illustrative and educational purposes and are not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or to adopt any investment strategy. There is no guarantee that any strategies discussed will be effective.

The information presented does not take into consideration commissions, tax implications, or other transactions costs, which may significantly affect the economic consequences of a given strategy or investment decision.

This material contains general information only and does not take into account an individual's financial circumstances. This information should not be relied upon as a primary basis for an investment decision. Rather, an assessment should be made as to whether the information is appropriate in individual circumstances and consideration should be given to talking to a financial professional before making an investment decision.

The information provided is not intended to be tax advice. Investors should be urged to consult their tax professionals or financial advisors for more information regarding their specific tax situations.

The Funds are distributed by BlackRock Investments, LLC (together with its affiliates, "BlackRock").

The iShares Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by Barclays, Bloomberg Finance L.P., BlackRock Index Services, LLC, Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc., European Public Real Estate Association (“EPRA® ”), FTSE International Limited (“FTSE”), ICE Data Services, LLC, India Index Services & Products Limited, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Japan Exchange Group, MSCI Inc., Markit Indices Limited, Morningstar, Inc., The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc., National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”), New York Stock Exchange, Inc., Russell or S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. None of these companies make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Funds. With the exception of BlackRock Index Services, LLC, who is an affiliate, BlackRock Investments, LLC is not affiliated with the companies listed above.

Neither FTSE nor NAREIT makes any warranty regarding the FTSE NAREIT Equity REITS Index, FTSE NAREIT All Residential Capped Index or FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index; all rights vest in NAREIT. Neither FTSE nor NAREIT makes any warranty regarding the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Real Estate ex-U.S. Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index or FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global REIT Index; all rights vest in FTSE, NAREIT and EPRA.“FTSE®” is a trademark of London Stock Exchange Group companies and is used by FTSE under license.

© 2020 BlackRock, Inc. All rights reserved. BLACKROCK, BLACKROCK SOLUTIONS, BUILD ON BLACKROCK, ALADDIN, iSHARES, iBONDS, FACTORSELECT, iTHINKING, iSHARES CONNECT, FUND FRENZY, LIFEPATH, SO WHAT DO I DO WITH MY MONEY, INVESTING FOR A NEW WORLD, BUILT FOR THESE TIMES, the iShares Core Graphic, CoRI and the CoRI logo are registered and unregistered trademarks of BlackRock, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

ICRMH1120U-1387978-1/3

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.