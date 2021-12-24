World Markets

Eyeing IMF deal, Zambia asks creditors to evaluate debt proposals

Contributor
Chris Mfula Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stringer .

Zambia's finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has asked holders of its defaulted debt to quickly evaluate restructuring proposals that are part of a $1.4 billion aid deal agreed with the IMF, he said in a statement on Friday.

LUSAKA, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Zambia's finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has asked holders of its defaulted debt to quickly evaluate restructuring proposals that are part of a $1.4 billion aid deal agreed with the IMF, he said in a statement on Friday.

Musokotwane told creditors during an informal meeting that the board of the International Monetary Fund wanted assurances they were supportive before it would give final approval for the deal, and urged them to quickly form a creditor committee.

"I believe that the IMF will inform you of the nature and extent of the debt relief expected from our creditors," Musokotwane said, according to the statement.

Zambia and the Washington-based IMF this month reached a staff level agreement on a three-year extended credit facility, bringing the copper producer one step closer to a comprehensive debt overhaul.

Musokotwane said on Thursday that Zambia expects to agree a debt restructuring plan with creditors in around mid-2022.

Zambia defaulted on its sovereign debt in November 2020, the first African nation to do so during the COVID-19 pandemic, after years of government borrowing pushed its debt burden above 120% of annual economic output.

The government of President Hakainde Hichilema, who was elected in August, started talks with the IMF in early November.

Zambia's external debt includes around $3 billion in international bonds, $2.1 billion to multilateral lending agencies such as the IMF and another $3 billion to China and Chinese entities.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((chris.mfula@thomsonreuters.com;+260966882814))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

The South African Economic Performance During The Pandemic

Dec 13, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular