EYE Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat, Gross Margin Up, Stock Surges

National Vision Holdings, Inc. EYE delivered first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 34 cents per share compared with 30 cents a year ago. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.2%.

The GAAP earnings from continuing operations were 18 cents per share compared with 15 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Following the earnings announcement, shares of EYE rose 17.1%, closing at $15.61 yesterday.

National Vision’s Revenues

In fiscal 2024, the company ceased its Walmart and AC Lens operations. Accordingly, the consolidated financial statements classify the results of the former Legacy segment and the substantial majority of AC Lens operations as discontinued operations for all periods presented. As of Dec. 28, 2024, National Vision operated under one reportable segment, Owned & Host.

Net revenues from continuing operations in the first quarter totaled $510.3 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8%. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

The top line rose 5.7% from the year-ago quarter’s number, driven by growth from new store sales and adjusted comparable store sales growth.

In the first quarter, comparable store sales grew 4.1% year over year. Adjusted comparable store sales growth was 5.5%. National Vision opened nine new America’s Best stores, and ended the quarter with 1237 stores. Overall, the store count rose 3% year over year.

National Vision’s Q1 Margin Performance

On a consolidated basis, the gross profit in the first quarter rose 6.2% from the prior-year quarter’s level to $305.1 million. The gross margin expanded 29 basis points (bps) despite a 4.9% rise in the cost of revenues (comprising products, services and plans).

SG&A expenses increased 6.4% year over year to $255.5 million. The adjusted operating margin was 9.7%, which contracted 4 bps year over year.

EYE’s Financial Position

National Vision exited the first quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $80 million compared with $73.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.

The net cash flow from operating activities at the end of the quarter was $32.2 million compared with $24 million a year ago.

National Vision’s 2025 View

National Vision raised its fiscal 2025 outlook for the 53 weeks ending Jan. 3, 2026. In addition, the company estimates that the 53rd week of fiscal 2025 will contribute approximately $35 million to net revenues and nearly $3 million to adjusted operating income.

Fiscal 2025 revenues are now expected to be in the range of $1.919-$1.955 billion (previously: $1.901-$1.955 billion). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is currently pegged at $1.92 billion.

Adjusted comparable store sales are now expected to grow 1.5-3.5% (previously 0.5-3.5%). Adjusted EPS is estimated to be in the band of 59-67 cents (previously 52-64 cents). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at 55 cents.

Our Take on National Vision

National Vision ended the first quarter of 2025 with better-than-expected results, wherein both earnings and revenues topped estimates. The company delivered the ninth consecutive quarter of positive comparable store sales growth, driven by higher average ticket, a slight increase in customer traffic, and continued strength in the company’s Managed Care cohort. The expansion of gross margin in the quarter is also highly encouraging.

EYE successfully executed the new transformation initiatives in the first quarter. Additionally, the cost reduction initiatives taken by the company helped boost its quarterly performance.

Meanwhile, the company’s raised fiscal 2025 outlook bodes well.

EYE’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

National Vision currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are AngioDynamics ANGO, Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR and Boston Scientific BSX.

AngioDynamics, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a third-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS of 3 cents against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 13 cents. Revenues of $72 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ANGO has an estimated fiscal 2026 earnings growth rate of 27.8% compared with the S&P 500 composite’s 10.5%. The company surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 70.9%.

Integer Holdings, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, posted a first-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.31, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1%. Revenues of $437.4 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%.

ITGR has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 20.8% compared with the industry’s 14.3%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 2.8%.

Boston Scientific, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported a first-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 75 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.9%. Revenues of $4.66 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%.

BSX has an estimated 2025 earnings growth rate of 15.9% compared with the S&P 500 composite’s 11.9%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.8%.

