Eye-Net to Conduct Live Trial of V2X Collision Prevention Technology with 10,000 Participants in Q4 2025

Eye-Net technology to undergo live trial with 10,000 participants in Q4 2025, enhancing urban road safety.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. announced that its subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., is set to conduct a live trial of its V2X collision prevention technology with 10,000 participants in the fourth quarter of 2025. This follows the successful completion of the first phase of a mobility trial in Bordeaux, France, which involved a mobile app developed by Orange S.A. and aimed to enhance urban road safety for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians. Eye-Net's V2X platform was integrated into the app and successfully demonstrated a detection rate of over 99%, improving awareness and confidence among users in busy urban environments. The upcoming trial phase will focus on testing Eye-Net’s alert system in real urban settings, further advancing the company’s mission to address urban mobility challenges.

Potential Positives

Eye-Net's V2X collision prevention technology demonstrates high effectiveness with a detection rate of over 99% during the Bordeaux trial, indicating strong performance in real-world conditions.

The upcoming second phase of the trial, planned for the fourth quarter of 2025, will involve a large-scale rollout with 10,000 participants, suggesting significant potential for user adoption and scalability.

The successful collaboration with major partners like Renault Group and Orange S.A. enhances Eye-Net’s credibility and creates opportunities for future partnerships in the smart mobility sector.

Positive feedback from users, including increased confidence among cyclists and enhanced awareness for drivers, highlights the technology's practical benefits and supports its market viability.

Potential Negatives

The press release relies heavily on forward-looking statements, which introduces uncertainty regarding the future performance and outcomes of the trials, creating potential risks for investors.

The upcoming trial scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025 may raise concerns regarding the company’s ability to execute on its goals and timelines, especially if expectations are not met.

The mention of various collaboration partners and the need for seamless integration raises questions about potential dependencies and risks associated with their performance and commitment to the project.

FAQ

What is Eye-Net's V2X technology?

Eye-Net's V2X technology is a collision prevention system that enhances road safety by enabling real-time communication between vehicles and road users.

When will the live trial with 10,000 participants begin?

The live trial is scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter of 2025.

What were the main findings from the Bordeaux trial?

The Bordeaux trial demonstrated a detection rate of over 99% for potential collisions and improved user confidence among cyclists and drivers.

Who are Eye-Net's collaborators in this project?

Eye-Net collaborated with Renault Group, Orange S.A., Keolis Bordeaux Métropole Mobilité, and other partners in the Bordeaux trial.

How does Eye-Net's technology improve urban mobility?

It facilitates real-time alerts that help prevent accidents involving cyclists, vehicles, and buses, enhancing safety in urban environments.

Ness Ziona, Israel, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) (“Foresight” or the “Company”), an innovator in 3D perception systems, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile Ltd. (“Eye-Net”), has successfully completed the first phase of a landmark mobility trial in Bordeaux, France. The trial involved a mobile app developed by Orange S.A., one of the world’s leading telecommunications companies, alongside other urban applications as part of Eye-Net’s collaboration with Software République. This follows the agreement with Software République to enable smart mobility solutions for efficient urban mobility in France, as announced by the Company on November 27, 2024.





The Bordeaux trial, conducted in collaboration with Renault Group, Orange S.A., Keolis Bordeaux Métropole Mobilité, Bordeaux INP, Allianz SE and Eviden, aims to address the evolving challenges of urban mobility and represents a significant step forward in the Eye-Net’s mission to enhance road safety for all urban road users, including drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians.





In the first phase, Eye-Net’s vehicle-to-everything (V2X) platform was integrated into Orange’s mobile app and was deployed in real-world urban settings in Bordeaux, including interactions between cyclists, passenger vehicles and buses. Using widely available smartphones and connected vehicles, Eye-Net’s technology creates a real-time communication network that can detect potential collisions and deliver immediate alerts, even in situations with limited or obstructed visibility.





The second phase of the trial is planned for the fourth quarter of 2025 and will involve up to 10,000 participants using a public transportation app. During this phase, Eye-Net’s alert system will be tested in live urban environments, focusing on scenarios involving cyclists and buses.





Eye-Net’s solution achieved an impressive detection rate, successfully detecting more than 99% of interactions between users. Eye-Net’s technology demonstrated robust interoperability, integrating smoothly with collaboration applications and data providers through its software development kit (SDK). Beyond technical performance, the trial provided valuable insights into user experience and expectations. Cyclists reported increased confidence when navigating busy urban routes, while drivers appreciated the added layer of awareness provided by real-time alerts.





“We believe that reaching this important milestone is a testament to the flexibility and reliability of our platform and that the trial has demonstrated that our technology is mature and capable of seamless integration across a variety of mobility services, making it highly scalable for collaborating parties and cities alike. We are proud of these results and remain committed to advancing our solution to support the evolving and complex demands of modern urban environments as we enter the next phase of growth and deployment,” said Haim Siboni, Chief Executive Officer of Eye-Net.









About Eye-Net









Eye-Net develops next-generation V2X collision prevention solutions and smart automotive systems to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment. By leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology, advanced analytics, and existing cellular networks, Eye-Net’s innovative solution suite delivers real-time pre-collision alerts to all road users using smartphones and other smart devices within vehicles.





For more information about Eye-Net, please visit





www.eyenet-mobile.com





, or follow the Company’s LinkedIn page,





Eye-Net Mobile







;



X (formerly Twitter),





@EyeNetMobile1







;



and Instagram channel,





Eyenetmobile1





, the contents of which are not incorporated into this press release.









About Software République









The Software République is an open innovation ecosystem dedicated to intelligent, secure, and sustainable mobility. It was founded in April 2021 by six founding members: Dassault Systèmes SE, Eviden, Orange S.A., Renault Group, STMicroelectronics N.V and Thales Group. In March 2024, JC Decaux joined the ecosystem.





The Software République builds collective businesses focused on the future of mobility through its unique horizontal collaboration model. The ecosystem stands out for its innovative approach, combining established companies and start-ups from different backgrounds to bring to market products and services that meet the new challenges of the connected vehicle, the smart city and energy. These projects are based on the complementary expertise of its partners in data analysis, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, connectivity, and digital twins, and on the ambition to invent a new model of innovation while keeping people and the environment at the heart of its motivations.





For more information about Software République:





https://softwarerepublique.eu/













About Foresight









Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing advanced three-dimensional (3D) perception and cellular-based applications. Through the Company’s controlled subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both “in-line-of-sight” vision systems and “beyond-line-of-sight” accident-prevention solutions.





Foresight’s 3D perception systems include modules of automatic calibration and dense 3D point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous driving, agriculture, heavy industrial equipment and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).







For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit



www.foresightauto.com



, follow



@ForesightAuto1



on Twitter, or join



Foresight Automotive



on LinkedIn.











Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Foresight is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses that the Bordeaux trial represents a significant step forward in the Eye-Net’s mission to enhance road safety for all urban road users, including drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians, the planned second phase of the trial, the belief that reaching this important milestone is a testament to the flexibility and reliability of the Company’s platform and that the trial has demonstrated that the Company’s technology is mature and capable of seamless integration across a variety of mobility services, making it highly scalable for collaborating parties and cities alike, and that the Company is committed to advancing its solution to support the evolving and complex demands of modern urban environments as it enters the next phase of growth and deployment. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Foresight’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Foresight could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.





The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Foresight's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 24, 2025, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Foresight undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Foresight is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.







Investor Relations Contact:







Miri Segal-Scharia





CEO





MS-IR LLC









msegal@ms-ir.com









917-607-8654



