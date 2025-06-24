Eye On Growth: William F. Hulse as attorney-in-fact Dorothy Puhy Adds $185K Of MiMedx Group Stock To Portfolio

On June 23, a substantial insider purchase was made by William F. Hulse as attorney-in-fact Dorothy Puhy, Board Member at MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: In a Form 4 filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it was disclosed that Puhy bought 28,609 shares of MiMedx Group, amounting to a total of $185,100.

Tracking the Tuesday's morning session, MiMedx Group shares are trading at $5.94, showing a down of 0.0%.

Unveiling the Story Behind MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group Inc develops and markets regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants made from the human amniotic membrane, birth tissues, and human skin & bone. Its products are primarily targeted towards the wound-care, burn, surgical, sports medicine, and orthopedics markets. MiMedx's key products are allografts processed from amniotic tissue, which include EpiFix for external use and AmnioFix for internal use. AmnioCord, AmnioFill, EpiBurn, and EpiCord are some of its other products. Also, it sells allografts for ophthalmic surgery and dental applications through licenses to third parties.

Understanding the Numbers: MiMedx Group's Finances

Revenue Growth: MiMedx Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.13%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 81.23% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): MiMedx Group's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.05. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: MiMedx Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 22.0 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 2.51 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Boasting an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.71, MiMedx Group demonstrates a robust market valuation, outperforming industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of MiMedx Group's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MDXG

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Overweight Aug 2024 Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Overweight Aug 2024 Craig-Hallum Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for MDXG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.