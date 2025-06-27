Eye On Growth: Kathryn Benesh Adds $145K Of CME Group Stock To Portfolio

A new SEC filing reveals that Kathryn Benesh, Board Member at CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), made a notable insider purchase on June 26,.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Benesh purchased 532 shares of CME Group. The total transaction amounted to $145,251.

Monitoring the market, CME Group's shares up by 0.37% at $273.85 during Friday's morning.

Get to Know CME Group Better

Based in Chicago, CME Group operates exchanges giving investors, suppliers, and businesses the ability to trade futures and derivatives based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign currencies, energy, metals, and commodities. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange was founded in 1898 and in 2002 completed its IPO. Since then, CME Group has consolidated parts of the industry by merging with crosstown rival CBOT Holdings in 2007 before acquiring Nymex Holdings in 2008 and NEX in 2018. In addition, the company has a 27% stake in S&P Dow Jones Indices, making the Chicago Mercantile Exchange the exclusive venue to trade and clear S&P futures contracts. Through CME's acquisition of NEX, it also expanded into cash foreign exchange, fixed-income trading, and collateral optimization.

Financial Milestones: CME Group's Journey

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, CME Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.38% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 87.41% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): CME Group's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 2.63.

Debt Management: CME Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.13, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 27.45 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 15.63 , CME Group's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 19.39, CME Group's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CME

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight

