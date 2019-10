Eye disease biotech Oyster Point Pharma prices IPO at $16 low end

Oyster Point Pharma, a Phase 3 biotech developing a nasal spray formulation for dry eye disease, raised $80 million by offering 5 million shares at $16, the low end of the range of $16 to $18. Oyster Point Pharma plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol OYST. J.P. Morgan, Cowen and Piper Jaffray acted as lead managers on the deal.

