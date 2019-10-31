Eye disease biotech Oyster Point Pharma prices IPO at $16 low end

Oyster Point Pharma, a Phase 3 biotech developing a nasal spray formulation for dry eye disease, raised $80 million by offering 5 million shares at $16, the low end of the range of $16 to $18. Oyster Point Pharma plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol OYST. J.P. Morgan, Cowen and Piper Jaffray acted as lead managers on the deal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.