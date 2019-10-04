Eye disease biotech Oyster Point Pharma files for a $85 million IPO

Oyster Point Pharma, a clinical stage biotech focused on developing therapies for ocular diseases, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $85 million in an initial public offering.



The Princeton, NJ-based company was founded in 2015. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol OYST. J.P. Morgan, Cowen and Piper Jaffray are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



