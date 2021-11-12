EYE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (Symbol: EYE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.25, changing hands as low as $50.01 per share. National Vision Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EYE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EYE's low point in its 52 week range is $41.03 per share, with $65.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.28.

