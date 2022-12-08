Eye China Consumers in Reopening in CXSE

While China’s Communist Party meeting earlier this year put fear into markets, recent news that the nation is considering finally loosening up its COVID-19 policies may offer the nation’s economy a boost. That boost couldn’t come at a better time given this week’s less-than-stellar economic news for Chinese exports. For investors excited by the prospect of China’s economy reopening, a China consumers ETF like the WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) may be appealing.

The nation’s zero-COVID policy has been noted by observers as a serious challenge for the country’s economy, with quarantine and testing policies that prompted protests in various parts of the country. Not only were those policies onerous for day-to-day life in the bustling nation, but they also limited consumers’ ability to participate in the economy.

Reopening may offer a strong opportunity to buy the dips in the coming months. While this week’s news wasn’t ideal, the MSCI China Index has jumped 37% during the last five weeks. According to Bank of America’s co-head of China equity research, large-cap, heavy liquid names are worth considering as possible beneficiaries of the reopening, along with transportation-related areas like airlines, airports, and hotels.

CXSE presents itself as a China consumer ETF, excluding state-owned enterprises and prioritizing consumer business names like Alibaba (BABA) which it holds at 9.8%, or consumer/travel companies like Meituan (MPNGY) which it holds at 5.36%. Tracking the WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Index, CXSE charges a 32 basis point fee.

The ETF, which launched in 2012, has taken in $21.6 million in net inflows over one month and $72 million over one year, while also outperforming the ETF Database Category Average and the Factset Segment Average over one month, returning 13.3%.

It remains to be seen whether the Chinese government adds further measures to support domestic consumption if exports continue to struggle. Should the nation’s loosened COVID-19 measures keep cases down while also unleashing the economy for travel and shopping, a China consumers ETF like CXSE could be an interesting opportunity entering a new year in which the U.S. economy faces its own challenges.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Modern Alpha Channel.

