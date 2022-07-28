EY to report record revenues of $45.4 bln for year-FT

July 28 (Reuters) - Accounting firm EY has told staff it expects to report record global revenues of $45.4 billion for its most recent financial year, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The company had disclosed the figure on a call for its 312,000 staff globally, hosted by Chief Executive Carmine Di Sibio, the newspaper said (https://on.ft.com/3oVDtGJ), adding that EY usually reports its global revenues in September.

The sales number is a 13.5% increase on the $40 bln of revenues reported by EY for its previous financial year, which ended in June 2021 and increased 16.4% in local currency terms, FT quoted people at the firm as saying.

EY did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru, editing by Deepa Babington) ((Anirudh.Saligrama@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: EY RESULTS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.