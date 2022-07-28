Markets

EY to report record revenues of $45.4 bln for year-FT

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Accounting firm EY has told staff it expects to report record global revenues of $45.4 billion for its most recent financial year, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

July 28 (Reuters) - Accounting firm EY has told staff it expects to report record global revenues of $45.4 billion for its most recent financial year, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The company had disclosed the figure on a call for its 312,000 staff globally, hosted by Chief Executive Carmine Di Sibio, the newspaper said (https://on.ft.com/3oVDtGJ), adding that EY usually reports its global revenues in September.

The sales number is a 13.5% increase on the $40 bln of revenues reported by EY for its previous financial year, which ended in June 2021 and increased 16.4% in local currency terms, FT quoted people at the firm as saying.

EY did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru, editing by Deepa Babington) ((Anirudh.Saligrama@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: EY RESULTS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular