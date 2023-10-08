EY CFO Miller quit accounting firm in June after spin-off failed -FT

Adds background in paragraphs 5-7

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The chief financial officer of accounting firm EY, Jamie Miller, resigned in June, six months after her appointment in January, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The resignation followed the collapse of a plan to spin-off EY's consulting business and had not been previously reported, the newspaper said.

"I joined EY to help the organisation pursue a transaction," Miller said in a statement to the Financial Times.

"With that off the table I have left to pursue other opportunities. EY is an exceptional organisation with thoughtful leaders and I am proud to have been part of their journey."

In April, the firm called off a plan to break up its audit and consulting units, slamming the brakes on a proposed overhaul of its businesses that was meant to address regulatory concerns over potential conflicts of interest.

Miller would have become CFO of the spun-off consultancy business if the proposal was approved.

She worked at General Electric GE.N for about 12 years and then joined grains trader Cargill in 2021 as their CFO before joining the accounting firm in January.

Alisdair Mann, a London-based vice-chair, has resumed the chief financial officer role since Miller's departure, the newspaper said.

EY did not respond for a Reuters' request for comment and Miller could not be reached for a comment.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

