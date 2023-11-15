News & Insights

EY appoints company veteran Janet Truncale as global CEO

November 15, 2023 — 02:51 pm EST

Written by Jose Joseph for Reuters ->

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Ernst & Young has appointed insider Janet Truncale as global chief executive, replacing Carmine Di Sibio starting July 2024, the accounting firm said on Wednesday.

Truncale, the regional managing partner at EY Americas, has spent more than 30 years at the firm after joining as an intern.

Di Sibio was appointed to the top role in 2019. EY's statement did not mention a reason for his exit.

The transition comes months after EY called off a plan to break up its audit and consulting units to address regulatory concerns over potential conflicts of interest.

