Markets

EY appoints CFO of proposed consultancy spin-off

Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

January 10, 2023 — 10:00 am EST

Written by Huw Jones for Reuters ->

Removes redundant word from headline

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - EY Global, one of the world's "big four" auditing and consulting firms, said on Tuesday it has appointed Jamie Miller as global chief financial officer.

EY has proposed splitting itself into separate accounting and consultancy businesses to help pay rising technology bills, with partners due to vote on the proposal in coming weeks.

Miller would become CFO of the spun-off consultancy business, if the proposal is approved.

"The selection of Miller is another step in the separation process outlined last year," EY said in a statement. "EY is moving forward in a thoughtful and deliberate manner, making strong progress on the path to partner votes."

Julie Boland was recently selected Global Chair of EY, and CEO of the proposed spin off company.

(Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.