Exzeo Group, Inc. Announces Rise In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Exzeo Group, Inc. (XZO) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $21.151 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $5.257 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 89.5% to $55.166 million from $29.110 million last year.

Exzeo Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $21.151 Mln. vs. $5.257 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue: $55.166 Mln vs. $29.110 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.