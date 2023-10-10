Exxon's shale oil chief faces arraignment on sexual assault charge

HOUSTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The head of Exxon Mobil's XOM.N multi-billion-dollar shale oil business on Oct. 25 is scheduled to be appear before a Texas judge to enter a plea on a sexual assault charge, according to court records.

Exxon Senior Vice President David Scott, 49, was arrested last week and charged with a second-degree felony for sexually assaulting a woman at a hotel near the company's Spring, Texas, headquarters.

Police were called to the hotel last Thursday and arrested Scott after viewing video security footage of Scott and two women who accompanied him, a worker has said.

Police have declined comment. Reuters has been unable to reach Scott for comment.

Court records do not show if Scott has retained legal representation. Convictions on such second-degree felonies in Texas carry a minimum of two years and up to 20 years in jail. He was released on a $30,000 bond, according to jail records.

Scott ran a business that is at the center of deal talks between Exxon and shale oil rival Pioneer Natural ResourcesPXD.N, Reuters and others reported last week.

Scott was relieved of his work responsibilities while the police investigation proceeds, an Exxon spokesperson has said.

