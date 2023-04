By Sabrina Valle

HOUSTON, April 11 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM.N on Tuesday said the production vessel for Guyana's third oil project, Payara, arrived in the country's waters, with production expected to begin later this year.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle)

