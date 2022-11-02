Exxon's French Fos-Sur-Mer oil refinery to restart by end of week

Adds detail

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The restart of Exxon Mobil's XOM.N 140,000-barrel per day (bpd) Fos-Sur-Mer oil refinery in France should be completed by the end of the week, a company spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The refinery restart, due after weeks-long strike action ended in mid-October, had been delayed by a few days, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson did not specify the cause of the delay, but a source told Reuters on Wednesday that a fire had occurred at the refinery last week.

Meanwhile the refinery fuel units at Exxon's 240,000 bpd Port Jerome-Gravenchon refinery are now back in operation, according to the firm.

"All the refinery fuels units have restarted and returned to normal capacity," the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Rowena Edwards; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Rowena.Edwards@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.