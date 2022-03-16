US Markets
Exxon's Australia unit expands gas development at Southern Australia basin

Sameer Manekar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 17 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N said on Thursday its Australia unit has made a final investment decision to develop additional gas from the Gippsland Basin Kipper field in southeastern Australia, in a bid to fulfill the domestic natural gas demand.

