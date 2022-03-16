Exxon's Australia unit expands gas development at Southern Australia basin

March 17 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N said on Thursday its Australia unit has made a final investment decision to develop additional gas from the Gippsland Basin Kipper field in southeastern Australia, in a bid to fulfill the domestic natural gas demand.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.