ExxonMobil's $1.28B Asset Sale to Seplat Gets Nigeria's Approval

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM, the largest oil producer in the United States, has secured approval from Nigeria to sell its onshore oil and gas assets to Seplat Energy Plc, a domestic energy company. This decision ends a more than two-year delay in the $1.28 billion deal, allowing it to move forward.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission granted ministerial consent for the sale, according to its chief executive officer, Gbenga Komolafe, during a conference in Abuja on Oct. 21. Initially announced in February 2022, the deal awaited ministerial consent, which president Bola Tinubu recently promised.

Details of XOM’s Onshore Asset Sale to Seplat

Under the terms of the deal, Seplat will take ownership of 40% of four oil mining leases and associated infrastructure, including the Qua Iboe export terminal. Almost 51% of the Bonny River natural gas liquids recovery plant, previously held by ExxonMobil’s Nigerian subsidiary, Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, will also be transferred to Seplat. This transaction follows Nigeria’s broader trend of multinational oil companies exiting onshore operations amid rising challenges such as theft and sabotage.

XOM Joins the Shift to Offshore Operations

ExxonMobil’s divestiture aligns with a strategic shift by oil majors operating in Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil exporter. Companies are focusing on deepwater operations, which provide them with more lucrative and secure opportunities compared to their onshore counterparts. The approval follows similar transactions by other global energy players, including Eni and Equinor, who have also sold off their onshore assets in Nigeria.

With the approval of the deal, ExxonMobil can now shift focus to expanding its offshore operations in Nigeria, Africa’s largest crude producer. The company recently revealed plans to invest $10 billion in offshore assets in the coming years. Seplat, on the other hand, is set to nearly quadruple its production to more than 130,000 barrels per day with the acquisition.

Broader Impact on Nigeria’s Oil Sector

The Nigerian government is pushing for faster approvals of pending asset sales by oil majors, urging companies to take direct responsibility for oil spills and compensate affected communities. This policy aims to streamline divestments while addressing environmental and community concerns. The approval of ExxonMobil’s deal is a significant step in this effort and highlights the growing role of Seplat in Nigeria's oil and gas sector.

With the completion of this transaction, ExxonMobil is expected to further concentrate on its offshore investments, particularly in deepwater projects, to sustain its Nigerian presence while mitigating the operational risks associated with onshore fields.

XOM’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ExxonMobil currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector may look at some better-ranked stocks like Archrock Inc. AROC, PEDEVCO Corp. PED and Cheniere Energy LNG, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company based in the United States, with a focus on midstream natural gas compression. It provides natural gas contract compression services and generates stable fee-based revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AROC’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $1.10. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 and 2025 in the past seven days.

PEDEVCO is engaged in the acquisition and development of energy assets in the United States and Pacific Rim countries. PED stands to benefit significantly from its holdings in the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in the United States, as well as in the D-J Basin in Colorado, which includes more than 150 high-quality drilling locations.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PED’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $0.08. The company has a Value Score of B. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 in the past 60 days.

Cheniere is one of the largest exporters of liquefied natural gas in the United States. The company stands to benefit from increased demand for U.S. natural gas, both domestically and globally, as it continues to expand its LNG production capacity. The ongoing surge in natural gas demand could boost Cheniere’s export volumes, supporting its revenue growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LNG’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $9.86. The company has a Value Score of B. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 and 2025 in the past seven days.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pedevco Corp. (PED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.