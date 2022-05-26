ExxonMobil (XOM) Wins Investors Support for Climate Strategy

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM won shareholders’ support for its energy transition strategies after receiving maximum votes against initiatives related to accelerating emission reduction, per a report by Reuters.

Energy companies have been under pressure amid the growing urgency to curb climate change. Nevertheless, this year has been a game-changer as major oil producers convinced investors with their proposals to lower carbon emissions. The instance can be attributed to concerns over the security of energy supplies and fuel prices overshadowing environmental challenges.

ExxonMobil shareholders disapproved a resolution submitted by the activist group, Follow This, urging rapid measures to curb climate change. In a preliminary voting session, only 28% shareholders supported the proposal to set and publish medium- and long-term targets to reduce emissions from ExxonMobil’s operations and energy products and reduce hydrocarbon sales.

ExxonMobil is actively investing in hydrocarbon production to prevent an energy crisis and the rising prices for consumers. The company’s directors previously suggested shareholders to vote against Follow This’ climate proposal as it believes scope 3 targets are not feasible to manage emissions.

Although ExxonMobil’s operational strategy received investors’ support, environmentalists scored a victory as shareholders demanded a better climate data analysis. It seeks an audited report evaluating the impact of the zero-carbon transition on the company’s finances.

The results imply a significant win for both investors and the world and a step-change in ensuring company accounts match climate rhetoric. ExxonMobil shareholders also supported the company’s executive compensation program.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Irving, TX, ExxonMobil is one of the leading integrated energy companies in the world.

Shares of ExxonMobil have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 59.8% compared with the industry’s 44.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

