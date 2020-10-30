ExxonMobil (XOM) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates on Chemical Margin

Exxon Mobil Corporation’s XOM third-quarter loss per share of 18 cents – excluding identified items – was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 28 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 68 cents per share.

Total revenues of $46,199 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $49,470 and deteriorated from the year-earlier figure of $65,049 million.

The narrower-than-expected loss was owing to higher margins from Chemical business in the United States. This was offset partially by lower oil-equivalent production volumes and commodity prices.

Notably, the company is now planning to slash 1,900 headcount in the United States, primarily at Houston offices. The cost-reduction initiative reflects the company’s plan to combat the coronavirus pandemic since the virus outbreak has hit its products’ demand.

Operational Performance

Upstream

The segment reported quarterly loss of $383 million against a profit of $2,168 million a year ago. The downside was owing to lower oil-equivalent production volumes and commodity prices.

Operations in the United States recorded a loss of $681 million against a profit of $37 million in the September quarter of 2019. Moreover, the company reported profits of $298 million from non-U.S. operations, representing a deterioration from $2,131 million in the year-ago quarter.

Production: Total production averaged 3.672 million barrels of oil-equivalent per day (MMBoE/D), lower than 3.899 MMBoE/D a year ago, reflecting coronavirus-induced drop in fuel demand and curtailment in volumes as mandated by the government.

Liquid production decreased to 2.286 million barrels per day (MMBbls/D) from 2.392 MMBbls/D in the prior-year quarter. While production from Europe, Africa and Asia declined significantly, it increased in Canada and United States. Moreover, natural gas production was 8.316 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), down from 9.045 Bcf/d a year ago due to lower output from Europe and United States.

Price Realization: In the United States, the company recorded crude price realization of $36.80 per barrel, lower than the year-ago quarter’s $54.51. The same metric for non-U.S. operations declined to $38.30 per barrel from the year-ago $55.92. Moreover, natural gas prices in the United States were recorded at $1.62 per thousand cubic feet (Kcf), below the year-ago quarter’s $2.03. Similarly, in the non-U.S. section, the metric fell to $3.41 per Kcf from $5.81 in third-quarter 2019.

Downstream

The segment recorded a loss of $231 million against the year-ago profit of $1.2 billion, primarily owing to lower margins in both U.S. and non-U.S. operations since market demand was weak. This was offset partially by reduction in expenses.

Notably, ExxonMobil's refinery throughput averaged 3.8 MMBbls/D, lower than the year-earlier level of 4.1 MMBbls/D.

Chemical

This unit recorded $661-million profit, up from $241 million in the year-ago quarter on an increase in margin from U.S. operations.

Financials

During the quarter under review, ExxonMobil generated cash flow of $4.5 billion from operations and asset divestments, substantially down from $9.5 billion a year ago. The company's capital and exploration spending declined 46.5% year over year to $4.1 billion.

At the end of third-quarter 2020, total cash and cash equivalents were $8.8 billion and debt amounted to $68.8 billion.

Guidance

The energy giant expects capital program for 2021 at $16 billion to $19 billion, below this year’s target of $23 billion.

