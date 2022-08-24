ExxonMobil (XOM) to Shut Louisiana Refinery for Repair Work

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM intends to shut a coker and crude distillation unit (“CDU”) for maintenance activities at its Baton Rouge refinery in Baton Rouge, LA, per a report by Reuters.

Baton Rouge is one of the largest oil refineries in the United States, with a capacity of 520,000 barrels per day (bpd).

In January 2023, ExxonMobil plans to shut down the Far East Coker to replace all of its coke drums. The replacement work is expected to take 68 days to complete.

In coker units, residual crude oil from the distillation column is converted into feedstocks for motor fuels or petroleum coke to be used as a coal substitute.

The residual crude is heated to its thermal cracking temperature of 900 Fahrenheit. It is then injected into the giant drums, where it begins to spill and harden against the drum wall. After this, hot water pressure jets cut the hardened coke away from the drum wall and the base of the drum opens to unload the coke into a collecting surface.

While the coker remains closed, maintenance activities will be executed on the CDUs. The first work will be done on the 210,000-bpd PSLA-10, the largest of the four CDUs at the refinery. Following this, work will be done on the 110,000-bpd PSLA-9 and the remaining two 90,000-bpd CDUs — PSLA-7 and PSLA-8.

