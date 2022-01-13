ExxonMobil (XOM) to Divest Shale Gas Assets in Appalachian Basin

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM launched the divestment of shale gas properties in the Appalachian Basin as part of its ongoing divestment plan, per a report by Reuters.

The assets considered for sale cover 27,000 acres in the Appalachian Basin of Ohio. In 2017, the properties produced about 250 million cubic feet per day equivalent (mmcfd) of natural gas. The asset divestment could attract an estimated $200 million based on current natural gas prices and the wells’ production.

Per Reuters, ExxonMobil is selling 61 wells, which produced 81 mmcfd of natural gas in 2021. The sale also involves 274 wells that are operated by other companies. The divestitures will enable ExxonMobil to focus more on developing its assets in Guyana and the Permian Basin shale field in Texas. Notably, the company is yet to reach an agreement on a sale.

In 2020, ExxonMobil took about a $20-billion write-down on properties. Following the write-down, the company eliminated natural gas properties in Appalachia, the Rocky Mountains, Oklahoma, Texas and abroad from its development plan. Asset divestment is considered to be a crucial part of XOM’s strategy to reduce debt and maintain its hefty dividend.

ExxonMobil also plans to divest its shale oil and gas properties in Western Canada, which could attract between $500 million and $1 billion. XOM aims to divest its oil and gas assets to focus on more profitable projects. Recently, Iraq approved the acquisition of XOM’s stake in the massive West Qurna 1 oilfield. From the last year, it has been planning to divest its 32.7% stake in the West Qurna oilfield as part of plans to reduce debt and increase cash flow.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Irving, TX, ExxonMobil is one of the leading integrated energy companies in the world.

Shares of ExxonMobil have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock has gained 16.3% compared with the industry’s 6.9% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

ExxonMobil currently flaunts a Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at the following companies that also presently sport a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB, based in Oklahoma, is a premier energy infrastructure provider in North America. The company’s core operations include finding, producing, gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Williams Companies' debt maturity profile is in good shape, with its $4.5-billion revolver maturing in 2023. Williams is also paying its shareholders an attractive dividend, yielding nearly 6%. Beside these, the company's board recently approved a share repurchase program worth $1.5 billion, highlighting its commitment to shareholders.

Murphy USA Inc. MUSA, based in El Dorado, AR, is a leading independent retailer of motor fuel and convenience merchandise in the United States. MUSA’s unique high-volume, low-cost business model helps it retain high profitability even in the fiercely competitive retail environment.

Murphy USA is committed to returning excess cash to shareholders through continued share buyback programs. As part of this initiative, the fuel retailer recently approved a repurchase authorization of up to $1 billion, which will commence once the existing $500-million authorization expires and be completed by Dec 31, 2026. The move underscores MUSA’s sound financial position and commitment to rewarding shareholders.

TotalEnergies SE TTE has one of the best production growth profiles among the oil super majors, characterized by an upstream portfolio, with above industry-average exposure to the faster-growing hydrocarbon-producing regions of the world. TTE is making regular investments to expand the renewable operation and strives to achieve net-zero emission by 2050.

TotalEnergies currently has a Zacks Style Score of A for Value and B for Growth. It manages long-term debt quite efficiently and tries to maintain the same at manageable levels. TotalEnergies’ debt to capital has been declining in the past few years.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.