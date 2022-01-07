ExxonMobil (XOM) to Divest Iraq Assets After Receiving Approval

Exxon Mobil Corporation’s XOM stake in the massive West Qurna 1 oilfield will be acquired by the Iraq National Oil Company after receiving approval from the country’s government for the acquisition.

Located in the southern part of Iraq, West Qurna 1 is one of the largest oilfields in the world, with expected recoverable reserves of more than 20 billion barrels. Operated by ExxonMobil, the oilfield has a production capacity of about 500,000 barrels per day.

In 2010, ExxonMobil was awarded a contract by Iraq to develop the West Qurna 1 oilfield. The company was among the first western oil explorers to enter Iraq as the country intended to redevelop its energy industry after years of conflict.

Last year, ExxonMobil was planning to divest its 32.7% stake in the West Qurna oilfield as part of plans to reduce debt and increase cash flow. At that time, the Iraq ministry of oil claimed that the country was aiming to acquire the stake itself.

Asset divestments are considered to be a crucial factor of ExxonMobil’s strategy to reduce debt and maintain its hefty dividend. XOM's divestment of its stake in West Qurna 1 would follow its 32% interest sale last year in a key exploration block in Iraq’s Kurdistan region. Foreign interest in developing oil and gas fields in southern Iraq has declined significantly as the country, together with other top producers, hampers production to support prices.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, ExxonMobil is one of the leading integrated energy companies in the world.

Shares of ExxonMobil have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 16.9% compared with the industry’s 15.9% growth.

