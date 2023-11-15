ExxonMobil (XOM) Starts Producing From Payara Oil Project

Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM ) commenced production from its third oil development in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana, thus contributing to a total production capacity of 620,000 barrels per day in the country.

Guyana’s third offshore oil development on the Stabroek block is the Payara field. ExxonMobil reached a final investment decision to move forward with the Payara field development in late September 2020, following the necessary approvals from the government.

The Prosperity FPSO has been deployed by ExxonMobil on the field and is expected to achieve peak capacity in the first half of 2027. Prosperity is anchored in 6,300 feet of water and is poised to exploit an estimated resource of more than 600 million barrels of oil.

ExxonMobil currently produces 400,000 barrels per day in Guyana through the utilization of the Liza Destiny and Liza Unity FPSOs in the giant Liza field. Each new project not only contributes to economic development but also facilitates access to resources, which will enhance the well-being of Guyanese communities, all while addressing the global demand for energy.

ExxonMobil expects to have six FPSOs in operation in Stabroek by the end of 2027, with projected production surpassing 1 million barrels per day. Yellowtail and Uaru have received approval and are scheduled to commence oil production in 2025 and 2026, respectively. The company is actively seeking regulatory approvals for its sixth project, which is Whiptail.

ExxonMobil emphasizes that its Guyana developments generate approximately 30% lower greenhouse gas intensity compared with the average of its upstream portfolio. These projects rank among the top performers globally in terms of emissions intensity, surpassing 75% of oil and gas-producing assets worldwide.

