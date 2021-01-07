ExxonMobil (XOM) Starts Bulletwood-1 Drilling Offshore Guyana

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM recently commenced drilling at Bulletwood-1 well, located in the Canje Block, offshore Guyana, per reports. An indirect partner at the block, Westmount Energy cited a Maritime Administration Department statement from the first day of the year that the Stena Carron drillship is drilling at the site.

The Maritime Administration Department of Guyana expects drilling at the site to be completed by Feb 23, per reports. These reports suggested that the Bulletwood-1 is a massive oil prospect, with 500 million barrels of oil at place. It is targeting a confined channel complex that can replicate the Liza prospect, which is located in the Stabroek block. The Liza-1 started production in December 2019 and took almost a year to meet the original target of 120,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) of production. The Liza Phase 2 is expected to commence in 2022.

Westmount’s chairman, Gerard Walsh said that Bulletwood-1 well is the first one in a drilling campaign with multiple wells at sight. The campaign is fully funded and ExxonMobil is the operator at the Canje Block with a 35% stake. It has TOTAL SE TOT, JHI Associates and Mid-Atlantic Oil & Gas as partners at the block with 35%, 17.5% and 12.5% interest, respectively.

ExxonMobil used the Stena Carron drillship to drill the Tanager-1 well last November, whose outcome was uneconomic in nature. It was located near the Kaieteur Block, offshore Guyana. Southwest of the Kaieteur Block lies the famous Stabroek block, wherein ExxonMobil has made 18 promising world-class oil discoveries. It estimates gross resources of much more than 9 billion barrels of oil equivalent in the Stabroek Block, wherein ExxonMobil has Hess Corporation HES and China’s CNOOC Limited CEO as partners.

Price Performance & Zacks Rank

ExxonMobil has gained 26.5% in the past three months. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



CNOOC Limited (CEO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Free Stock Analysis Report



TOTAL SE (TOT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hess Corporation (HES): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.